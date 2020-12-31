EMS personnel getting COVID-19 vaccine this week in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week and next, Onondaga County will be vaccinating hundreds of frontline workers, giving them their first dose of protection against COVID-19.

Crouse Health workers vaccinated more than 300 EMS crews at the Marley Education Center Thursday afternoon. Joseph Feldman, an EMT with the Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps, got his first Moderna dose.

“I figured if I could reduce the spread, or my chances of giving it to somebody else, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Feldman said.

A Crouse Health employee was the one who gave Feldman the shot. The Onondaga County Health Department assigned each area hospital groups of frontline workers to vaccinate during Phase 1A.

They’re starting with the following groups of people this week and next:

Frontline healthcare workers

EMS (Emergency Medical Services) personnel

Medical examiners/Coroners/Funeral employees

Staff & residents of congregate care living facilities

All healthcare workers

Those transporting the sick

Those administering COVID-19 vaccines

“Both the EMS community and our hospital employees have been through so much the last 9 months. So to be able to offer them any layer of protection in addition to what they’ve already had is extremely rewarding for all of us,” said Dr. Seth Kronenberg, chief operating officer and chief medical officer of Crouse Health

And for Jake Stephens, a paramedic with AMR, he feels relieved, privileged, and honored to be one of the first to get his vaccine on Monday.

“Definitely makes me feel like it’s a thanks, almost. ‘We realize you’re doing this we realize your job is tough — you’re exposed. Here’s something we can do to maybe make you feel a little bit better.'” Stephens said.

Because when they gear up in full PPE and head into homes, they never know what they’re risking.

“As far as what I think about it, it’s another tool in our arsenal,” Stephens said.

Kronenberg said the frontline workers are getting the Moderna vaccine. The first dose provides about 52% protection. But once they get the second dose in a few weeks, they’ll be more than 90% protected against COVID-19.