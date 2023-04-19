SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention all Disney families and fans, the 45-city tour “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” is making a stop at the Landmark Theatre in the fall!

‘Encanto’ fans can experience the film in concert while singing along to its chart-topping hits with a live band on October 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the theatre.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include all the music of the Academy Award®-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live.

Photo provided by the Landmark Theatre.

Live characters do not appear in this event.

“The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Germaine Franco. Music from Encanto swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”),” The Landmark Theatre noted in a statement.

According to the Landmark Theatre, fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to “use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.”