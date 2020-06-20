Enchanted Forest Water Safari plans to open Saturday, June 27

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s largest water theme park, Enchanted Forest Water Safari, is targeting Saturday, June 27 as their reopening date.

According to a press release, visitors will be able to enjoy water rides and classic amusement rides, fun food, exciting games, cool shops, private cabana rentals, storybook themed characters and more.

Although many of their rides and attractions will be open, there are guidelines in place to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

Masks are required in order to enter the park, and have to be worn while inside the park, unless you are enjoying a water ride or in a pool. Social distancing must also be abided by while in the park, and reservations have to be made in advance of your visit.

Starting on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m., reservations can be made either online or by calling 315-369-6145. You will also have to purchase the tickets for your visit when you book the reservation.

All employees at Water Safari will be screened for signs of illness before they begin work each day. There will also be enhanced cleaning measures, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

Full details on park guidelines, reservation information and frequently asked questions are available on the website WaterSafari.com.

