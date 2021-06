OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready for some more summer fun. Enchanted Forest Water Safari, the largest water theme park in the state, opens up this Friday.

The park offers over 50 rides, with three new additions this year- Mamba Strike, Serengeti Stampede, and Killermanjaro’s Revenge.

You can find the latest guidelines for the re-opening on the parks website WaterSafari.com.

Water Safari is also hiring for the 2021 season.