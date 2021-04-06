Energy tax surcharge set to expire June 1 in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A four percent energy surcharge tax for Onondaga County residents will go away June 1.

The Onondaga County Legislature imposed the tax last year when the county was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing $20 million in state aid cuts, and a steep decline in sales tax revenues.

But last week Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told reporters he saw no further need for the tax, since the county received $89 million in federal stimulus funding, had cut millions from its budget, and did not experience substantial declines expected in sales tax revenue.

Tuesday, the county legislature at its regular meeting voted 17-0 to rescind the tax effective June 1 of this year. Originally the tax was scheduled to expire in 2022. It added an average of $6 to the average utility bill.