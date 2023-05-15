OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a nice getaway this weekend? If so, you can travel to Old Forge to have a wellness weekend in the Adirondacks at Water’s Edge Inn.

Water’s Edge Inn is hosting a wellness weekend from May 19 to the 21 with activities from a wine and cheese welcome, paint and sip class, meditation classes, and more.

They are also offering a guided nature hike as well as access to on-site specialty services like manicures, psychic readings, refresh and renew offerings, yoga, and more. Weekend wellness goers can also get some bites to eat at the Tacocat food truck that will be on site.

“This is a great opportunity to catch up with friends while bringing a bit of balance and relaxation in your life,” says Katie Wojdyla, Water’s Edge Inn Director of Marketing said. “Our beautiful Adirondack mountain town is the perfect setting to explore and rejuvenate your intuitive side.”

Details and Reservations can be made by phone by calling (315) 369-2484 or online at Water’s Edge Inn’s website.

Water’s Edge Inn is located directly across the street from Water Safari in the heart of Old Forge at 3188 State Route 28, Old Forge NY. Open all year, the hotel features guest rooms, luxury suites, a heated indoor pool, and more.