Enjoy Downtown Summer Dining Weeks in Syracuse

Inspired by the success of mid-February downtown dining deals, a popular discount dining event returns for a new season.

More than 30 restaurants will feature discounted lunch and dinner menus to encourage patrons to get out and eat downtown. Deals are available in person or as to take out and the event will run for three weeks beginning July 27th through August 15.

Diners can enjoy lunch for $15 or less and dinner for $35 or less from a slew of restaurants located in the heart of downtown. The summer dining deals are meant to encourage the community to visit downtown following COVID-19 closures, the Downtown Syracuse Committee says.

Reservations are encouraged and outdoor seating is also available at select locations. To learn more visit DowntownSyracuse.com.