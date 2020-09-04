Enjoy Jazz Music This Labor Day Weekend

The pandemic has dealt a blow to local music festivals, this summer and one downtown festival is making a comeback. The Central New York ‘Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend’ will be streaming music for three nights, this Labor Day weekend.
The Berkshire Bank CNY Jazz, Funk and Blues weekend is streaming online Saturday, Sunday and Monday. To get tickets you can visit CNYJazz.org.
