Enter the costume contest at Destiny U.S.A. for a chance to win a $500 gift card

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the spirit of Halloween, look no further than Destiny U.S.A.

The mall is holding a “Pic or Treat” costume contest with all things spooky, except for the crowds.

You have until October 31 to dress the kids, grab the broomsticks and fly to the canyon area of the mall to enter the contest.

There’s a photo booth at Apex Entertainment, take a photo there with your best costume on and you’re entered to win. The grand prize for the costume contest is a $500 Apex gift card.

You can also submit a photo online to enter the contest, by clicking here.