Enter the world of espionage on “Spy Wars with Damian Lewis”

The Smithsonian Channel has entered the world of espionage with its new show hosted by Emmy award winning star, “Spy Wars with Damian Lewis.” Former CIA agent and intelligence expert John Sipher gives his insight on the show.

Spy Wars is a series that explores the world’s most extraordinary intelligence and security missions. Sipher says the show has an interesting take on the intelligence work. “There’s stories that relate to France, Britain and United States…there’s stories about the kind of work that people like me did overseas to collect intelligence for the United States,” he adds.

“Spy Wars with Damian Lewis” premiers Sundays at 8 p.m. on The Smithsonian Channel