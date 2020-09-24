Entire Skaneateles School District to go to remote learning Friday after positive COVID-19 test

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A middle school student within the Skaneateles School District has tested positive for COVID-19, and the entire school district will transition to remote learning on Friday.

According to a letter on the Skaneateles School District’s website, the school district was notified of the positive COVID-19 test around 2 p.m. on Thursday. 

The entire school district will learn remotely on Friday, as the school district cleans and sanitizes their facilities in hopes of returning to in-person learning on Monday.

The Onondaga Health Department is undergoing contact tracing efforts, and they will be in touch with any individuals and families identified as being in close contact with the student who tested positive for the virus.

As a result of the positive test result, all sports and school related activities are also cancelled until Monday, September 28.

According to the Skaneateles School Facebook page, the school district will hold a lunch pick-up event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the middle school for anyone who needs a meal while learning remotely. Click here, to request a lunch.

