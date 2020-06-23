Environmental review approved for proposed Amazon site in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the environmental review surrounding an Amazon Support warehouse in DeWitt.

The facility is planned for a large, undeveloped lot just off of Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.

Smaller in size to the one being built in Clay, Developer Trammel Crowe is hoping to open both the support center and the main Clay warehouse at the same time.

The Town of DeWitt still has to give its approval.

