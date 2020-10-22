SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Equitable Financial Life Insurance company will move 700 jobs from Downtown Syracuse to a new building at the Syracuse Inner Harbor.
The company will leave Equitable Towers, formally known as AXA Towers, when it’s lease expires.
Equitable Financial will build a 125,000 square-foot multi-million dollar office building to accommodate its workforce.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be ready and will it be safe?
- Equitable Financial to move 700 jobs to Syracuse Inner Harbor
- Bills LT Dion Dawkins reacts to the release of Quinton Spain
- WATCH: 70s gone for now from CNY but they will be back
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews say they’re having a baby girl
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App