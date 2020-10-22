Equitable Financial to move 700 jobs to Syracuse Inner Harbor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Equitable Financial Life Insurance company will move 700 jobs from Downtown Syracuse to a new building at the Syracuse Inner Harbor.

The company will leave Equitable Towers, formally known as AXA Towers, when it’s lease expires.

Equitable Financial will build a 125,000 square-foot multi-million dollar office building to accommodate its workforce.

