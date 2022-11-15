SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eric Devendorf’s charity, ED23Hoops, has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for the 5th annual Syracuse Community Turkey Drive on Saturday, November 19 in Syracuse.

Families in need can come and pick up their Thanksgiving meals from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Tipperary Hill Community Center on 201 Hamilton Street in Syracuse.

The former Syracuse Orange basketball player started his charity in 2019 to give back to the community. Each year nearly 300 families benefit from this event.

“For the past two months people around the community have been generously donating items to fill these boxes,” Devendorf says. “Many local businesses have stepped up to become sponsors and provided monetary donations to buy perishable items as well. Each box will include at least a turkey, rolls, vegetables, sides and desserts.”

Devendorf and his team are extremely grateful for all the donations they’ve received from the community and the volunteers who will be passing out food boxes this weekend.

Devendorf’s Charity not only hosts this charity event but also basketball camps, clinics, one-on-one trainings, and leagues providing the Syracuse youth with opportunities to enhance their basketball and life skills.