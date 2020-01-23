Eric Smith denied parole for ninth time

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A Southern Tier man who was convicted of murdering a four-year-old child when he was 13 has been denied parole for the ninth time.
Eric Smith was sentenced to nine years to life in prison in 1994 after he killed Derrick Robie. Smith lured the boy into the woods in Steuben County and crushed his skull with a rock.
Smith remains behind bars in a Western New York prison. His next parole interview is scheduled for October 2021.
