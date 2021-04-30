Erie Canal locks to open Saturday

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you need any ideas on how to enjoy the beautiful weather coming up this spring, the Erie Canal locks in Brewerton open on Saturday. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day until May 20th.

That’s to support the walleye and northern pike fishing season. Then it opens to normal operating hours on May 21st. Weather permitting, all portions of the New York State Canal system are scheduled to open for the 2021 navigation season that same day.

The canal system will close to navigation in October 13.