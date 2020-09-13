Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse will now be open 6 days per week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re missing museums, the Erie Canal Museum will be opening its doors a few extra days starting this week.

The Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse opened back in late July, but only for three days a week. That will all change Monday morning.

Doors at the museum will now be open Monday through Saturday. People will now be able to explore the history of a canal that used to run right through downtown Syracuse between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. six days per week. 

Although the hours of operation are expanding, the museum’s capacity will stay at 25%, and you still have to make a reservation before your visit.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected