Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse will now be open 6 days per week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re missing museums, the Erie Canal Museum will be opening its doors a few extra days starting this week.
The Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse opened back in late July, but only for three days a week. That will all change Monday morning.
Doors at the museum will now be open Monday through Saturday. People will now be able to explore the history of a canal that used to run right through downtown Syracuse between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. six days per week.
Although the hours of operation are expanding, the museum’s capacity will stay at 25%, and you still have to make a reservation before your visit.
