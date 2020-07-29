Erie Canal Museum reopening Thursday, by reservation only

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Erie Canal Museum in Downtown Syracuse will be reopening on Thursday, but visits will be allowed by reservation only on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Only 25-percent capacity will be allowed in, and everyone is required to socially distance and wear a mask or face covering.
The museum has been closed for about four months, holding off reopening until July so they could survey visitors on how to make the museum as safe as possible.
