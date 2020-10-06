Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Out of 435 entries, judges awarded first, second, and third place—and 12 honorable mentions—in four categories for the Erie Canalway Photo Contest. The winners will be featured in the 2021 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar, freely available at libraries, visitor centers, and by request starting in December.

“These remarkable images remind us that the NYS Canal System remains a symbol of strength for our communities, providing a distinct sense of place and pride in where we live, work, and play,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, the organization behind the contest. “We are delighted to share them widely.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “As New Yorkers, we are lucky—it’s easy to take for granted the natural beauty around every corner. The Erie Canalway’s annual photo contest gives us an opportunity to see our waterway’s iconic infrastructure through the eyes of others and appreciate its beauty. The amateur photographers who captured these images offer a glimpse into the past, present and future of the canal and remind us just how fortunate we are to have an amenity like this at our fingertips.”

The winning images capture the distinct beauty of the waterway itself, along with canal communities and surrounding landscapes. Check out the four first-place photos below:

“Iconic Flight” (Lockport) by Alan Schwartz, Rochester, NY

“Upper Hudson Sunrise” (Northumberland) by Susan Meyer, Schuylerville, NY.

“Butternut Creek Aqueduct” (DeWitt) by A.T. McLean, Syracuse, NY

“Sam Patch at Schoen Place” (Pittsford) by Kevin Tubiolo, Rochester, NY

Classic Canal

“Upper Hudson Sunrise” (Northumberland) by Susan Meyer, Schuylerville, NY “Trestle in Winter” (Lockport) by Jeff Tracy, Lockport, NY “Autumn Glory” (Waterloo) by Robert Klick, Amherst, NY

Canal Communities

“Iconic Flight” (Lockport) by Alan Schwartz, Rochester, NY “Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge” (Amsterdam) by Frank Forte, Little Falls, NY “Buck Moon Over Brockport” (Brockport) by Kyle Preston, Brockport, NY

Along the Trail

“Butternut Creek Aqueduct” (DeWitt) by A.T. McLean, Syracuse, NY “Sunrise on the Path” (Medina) by Cory Pawlaczyk, Medina, NY “Evening Reflection” (Spencerport) by Joe Pompili, Spencerport, NY

On the Water

“Sam Patch at Schoen Place” (Pittsford) by Kevin Tubiolo, Rochester, NY “Sunset Over Lock 7” (Niskayuna) by Sean Sullivan, Niskayuna, NY “Sunset in Waterford Harbor” (Waterford) by Deana Breen, Waterford, NY

Honorable Mentions