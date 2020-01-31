Erie Co. lawmakers urge Cuomo to reconsider State Fair extension

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Erie County lawmakers are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider a proposal to expand the New York State Fair by five days.

The lawmakers pointed out that if the State Fair were to expand, it would interfere with eight other county fairs in New York State.

All of the leaders met in Syracuse on Friday to discuss what problems the extension would cause.

Some areas of concern included the agriculture exhibits and the 4-H kids who do multiple fairs each year.

The New York State Fair will go without those exhibits for the first five days and have to fill the void with something else. The same is true for the vendors.

While planning for the extended fair is in progress, the state legislature still has to approve it.

