OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Erin Maxwell, just 11-years-old, lived in her Town of Palermo home with more than 100 cats, piles of garbage and locks outside of her bedroom door. She was neglected, starved and eventually strangled to death by her stepbrother in 2008.

After her passing, so many vowed something like this would never happen again, including Sheila Dion, the founder of Erin’s Angels. The non-profit organization was created in 2017, in honor of Erin to ensure no child goes hungry.

“So we don’t want any child to have to worry that when they leave school on a Friday that they don’t have food at home on the weekend,” Dion said.

When Dion learned of the recent passing of 17-year-old Jordan from Oswego County who died from neglect and malnutrition, she had just one question.

“How did this happen again? You know it happening once to Erin was enough, and it just really hurts to think that it could happen again.” Sheila Dion, Erin’s Angels founder

The similarities in the two homicides are chilling, both children dying in their Town of Palermo homes just a few miles away from each other, but 13 years apart.

“It all boils down to he was dirty, she was dirty. He was hungry, she was hungry. The parallels are uncanny,” Dion said.

Dion said Jordan’s death shines a light on the need for more Department of Social Services funding in both Oswego and Onondaga County.

“This is the perfect example of why they need more money,” Dion said. “They need more social workers, they need more people to be able to help these kids.”

She’s now calling on others to speak up and take action.

“Make those phone calls, email your county legislators, let them know that this is not okay and that you don’t want to hear on the news about another child who was neglected in Oswego County or Onondaga County or Cayuga County or any county.” Sheila Dion, Erin’s Angels Founder

To learn more or donate, visit: https://erinsangels.com

Contact Erin’s Angels:

sheila@erinsangels.com or (315) 399-6602

Erin’s Angels of CNY, Inc.

PO Box 443

Phoenix, NY 13135