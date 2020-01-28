Error leads to a gap in Lyncourt Fire District budget

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Your Stories caller asked NewsChannel 9 about a tax bill they received last week from the Town of Salina. The caller had already paid her taxes, but was told she owed nearly $300 more than what she submitted.

What was the reason for the new tax bill? It’s for the Lyncourt Fire Department.

Those in the Lyncourt Fire District got the letter in the mail last week. Basically, it says the tax levy for the Lyncourt Fire District was mistakenly lower than previous years. Because of that, the Town of Salina is sending out a second supplemental bill to make up for that mistake.

NewsChannel 9 called the town supervisor to see what happened here. She tells NewsChannel 9 that the fire district submitted their budget, which was two pages long. Unfortunately, the Town of Salina only submitted the first page, which asked for about $53,000. But that second page had a total of around $600,000.

Now, residents have to make up the difference. The Lyncourt Fire Department is getting angry calls daily.

“We’re getting numerous phone calls on a daily basis with complaints, wondering why we raised our taxes. So I want to make it perfectly clear that we did not raise our taxes and that the comptroller’s office did make a mistake. And mistakes do happen, so I don’t blame anybody. But I just wish the letter explained it better to where people wouldn’t be calling us night and day wondering why we raised our fire tax,” said Brian Shields, Chief of the Lyncourt Fire District.

The first tax bill is due this Friday. However, that second supplemental bill is due 30 days from the time people got the letter in the mail. The supervisor tells NewsChannel 9 that the fire department will still get their money on time, but if people have questions about paying that second bill, she says give the town a call.

