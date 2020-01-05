ESF student drowns while fly fishing with grandfather in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in the Town of Yates involving a student from ESF.

SUNY ESF identified the student as Jared Fearby, of Kent, in a tweet Saturday.

“Jared died while doing something he loved, fly fishing with his grandfather. We extend our condolences to Jared’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the University added.

Deputies say Fearby and his grandfather were fly fishing Friday afternoon along Johnson Creek in Western New York when the two got separated.

We are sad to inform the ESF community about the death of Jared Fearby, a senior conservation biology student. Jared died while doing something he loved, fly fishing with his grandfather. We extend our condolences to Jared's family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/jv9Ubuy3iC — SUNY-ESF (@sunyesf) January 4, 2020

After several minutes his grandfather went looking, found Fearby in the water, but was unable to revive him.

According to the Orlean’s County Sheriff’s Office, the water was six feet deep in the center of the creek and was very muddy.

