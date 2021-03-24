ESM automotive program learning to restore cars, despite hybrid learning

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The East Syracuse Minoa automotive program has been attempting to build a car while balancing hybrid learning.

The program restores a classic car every year. This year, students are building a 1968 Dodge Coronet Super Bee Tribute car.

During the school year, some students watch remotely while others do the hands-on work. They alter, depending on what day.

“It becomes a little more of a challenge because this is all hands on,” said instructor Michael Edmunds. “But I try to create opportunities to get the knowledge out there because this is all about opportunities.”

The car will be raffled off later this year. For more information, click here.

