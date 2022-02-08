ESM Bus driver credited for keeping students safe during close call

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the last 28 years, Jay Leo has been in the drivers’ seat, getting students to and from East Syracuse Minoa Schools. What he loves most, “Interacting with the kids,” Leo said.

The job comes with great responsibility.

“You’re watching the road hazards, now you’re watching the cars on how they drive. You always have to be vigilant of everything around you, not just what’s in the bus.” Jay Leo, East Syracuse Minoa Schools Bus Driver

Last Thursday, Leo was on Collamer Road, dropping off two students, Lily and Lincoln, when a car driving behind the bus caught his attention.

“I happened to see the car coming to the side of the bus, passing us on the right and I said hold up, and within an instant, that car had gone right through and hit the mailbox and missed going in the ditch,” Leo said.

As a bus driver, Leo is not only watching the road. He’s monitoring the mirrors that are on the bus. There are seven of them on the bus he drives, and that is what helped him spot the car coming on the right.

“I went like this to stop her from going,” Leo explained as he demonstrated using his arm to block the students from leaving. “Then I turned, I had my foot on the brake, and I’m watching the bottom mirror cause I saw him come round the bottom side of the bus first and then I watched in the big mirror. Then the next thing you know, he’s right by us.”

It all happened within four to five seconds.

“A very quick action, that had a lot of thinking that had to go into it, but resulted in lives being saved,” said East Syracuse Minoa Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato.

“He did everything right to keep our kids safe,” said Jennifer Blowey, the mother of the two students getting off the bus.

For Leo, it’s all in a day’s work. “It’s good to know that I helped someone. And I try to help someone every day,” Leo said.

Leo is grateful no one was hurt. He urges drivers to do their part by being alert especially driving near school buses.