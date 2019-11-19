ESM High School hosting event on dangers of vaping

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday at East Syracuse Minoa High School, representatives from several districts across Central New York will be meeting with members of Crouse Hospital to discuss the dangers of vaping.
It’s called “Popcorn Lung Is No Fun: What You Should Know About Vaping.”
Teens and parents are invited to attend. It starts at 7 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Host Chat 12.19.19
- $10.5 million state settlement for RGE, NYSEG’s 2018 ‘storm failures’
- Cuomo signs legislation aiming to fight zombie properties
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App