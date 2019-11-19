ESM High School hosting event on dangers of vaping

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday at East Syracuse Minoa High School, representatives from several districts across Central New York will be meeting with members of Crouse Hospital to discuss the dangers of vaping.

It’s called “Popcorn Lung Is No Fun: What You Should Know About Vaping.”

Teens and parents are invited to attend. It starts at 7 p.m.

