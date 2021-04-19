ESM high school hosts COVID vaccine clinic for students Tuesday

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As in-person learning expands, Onondaga County is working to vaccinate more students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

High schoolers who are 16 years and older are able to receive a vaccine with parental consent. Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one approved for people 16 years and older.

East Syracuse Minoa will host the county’s second pop-up clinic. Baldwinsville was the first showing the most interest in the vaccine.

Liverpool will host a pop-up clinic later this week as well.