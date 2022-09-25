EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day.

Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, explaining the timeline of events and why the district decided to go remote.

DeSiato says an investigation with help from Manlius Police Department determined three incidents happened at a Homecoming Dance on Saturday night.

In one of the incidents, female students argued about texting one another which ultimately led to a fight. In a second a boy allegedly shared inappropriate photos of himself with a girl/girls. They confronted him and the district says that became physical. In the third incident, two female students exchanged words and then started fighting. DeSiato says there were no weapons involved and no pre-planning of fights.

While investigating these three incidents, the district was also made aware of a related anonymous threat of violence at the school on Monday, September 26.

The threat included racist words that were texted to a student, who posted it on social media. The district says they’re fully investigating as well as law enforcement.

Based on this threat, the district decided to conduct remote instruction at the high school and cancel or relocate all after-school and athletic events at the high school.