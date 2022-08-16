TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old student has been arrested after brandishing a gun and making threats on an East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District bus after school.

On August 15, the Town of Manlius Police Department say they received information from school district employees about a student who brandished a gun on the bus after school. Police say the student also made threats to use the weapon against school staff and others.

After reviewing the surveillance video, police confirmed the reports and identified the student as 18-year-old Elijah Cruz Ogando of East Syracuse.

Police say a search warrant for Ogando’s home was then signed by the Town of Manlius Justice Court. After searching the residence, police found an illegally possessed, unsecured .22 caliber handgun and ammo.

Ogando was taken into custody, arrested, and charged with multiple misdemeanor and felony charges. Charges include:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds

Endangering the welfare of a child

The Town of Manlius Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing, but it appears that Ogando acted alone and there are no other threats to students or staff at this time.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Town of Manlius Police Department at (315) 682-2212.

The Town of Manlius Police Department added that they were assisted by the Town of DeWitt Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.