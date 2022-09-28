EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An ESM High School student was arrested for creating a racist shooting threat to the school on social media, Manlius Police said.

Investigators say they were made aware of the social media post threatening ESM High School on September 25th around 2:30 a.m. A notification was sent to the FBI office in Syracuse and the New York State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Police say together, they knew the sender’s number was fake and was a “spoofed” number. With the use of their technology and software, they were able to quickly identify the student as a person of interest.

ESM held class remotely on Monday, September 26th due to the threat, and a new weapons detection system was installed when students arrived back in person on Tuesday, September 27th.

According to Manlius Police, they found and interviewed the student who admitted to creating the threat.

The student was charged with the following:

Making a Terroristic Threat, a class D Felony

Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a class B Misdemeanor

Due to the racist sentiment in the text message, Making a Terroristic Threat is considered a hate crime, police say.