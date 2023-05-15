EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were no books for East Syracuse Minoa High School (ESM) students to read or study from because they were given an up close and personal lesson about drugs, drinking and distracted driving.

“It was important for us to actually bring in the jaws of life between the fire departments and actually show this is what will happen,” explained Greg Avellino, the Executive Principal and ESM Central High School. “You will be cut out of a vehicle.”

Air 1 was used to transport the students who were acting as patients. They even demonstrated what happens when someone dies in a crash or gets arrested for DWI.

“That’s the importance to us of doing this right before prom, ball, summer kids are going away to college,” said Rebecca Kammar, ESM School Information Resource Officer. “They really once you get your driver’s license you get that freedom. We want that freedom to come with responsible choices.”

Benjamin Clappin, a senior, acted as the drunk driver.

“Seeing my friend Cassidy on the hood of the other car was shocking and it makes you very anxious just to see that even though you know it’s not real,” Clappin said. “Just the feelings that come with that. I hope that they felt that too.”

This was more than an act, it’s personal.

“I had a friend named Ben Foster who passed away last year in a vehicular accident,” Clappin said.

It wasn’t a DWI crash, regardless, the loss and pain are very real.

“It was a stab in the heart knowing I couldn’t see him again. His birthday was about a month away,” Clappin said.

The biggest lesson they all hope these students learned,

“The decisions you make don’t just hurt you they hurt everybody around you,” said Frank Pelosi, Chief Assistant District Attorney and DWI Vehicular Crimes Unit Bureau Chief.

Pelosi also shared that on average in Onondaga County seven to twelve people die in DWI crashes each year.

The lesson doesn’t end here. Later this week there will be an assembly focused on the mock DWI and they will hear from people whose lives have been impacted by drunk drivers.