EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s that time of year again, back to school! Many students across Central New York made their way back to the classroom to begin the new school year on Tuesday. One of the districts that we returned to on Tuesday was East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District.

Summer is over and school is back in session!

“Very excited this morning. First day,” says Dr. Donna DeSiato, Superintendent of East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District.

Students in East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District are returning for a much more normal year on Tuesday, compared to the past few years.

“I would certainly say that this year is going to be more of what parents and students who have been in school before are more accustomed to,” says Dr. DeSiato.

Free universal breakfast and lunch will no longer be provided to all students this year across New York State. The program was offered throughout the pandemic to all students but ended this academic school year in New York State. Instead, only students at East Syracuse Elementary and Pine Grove Middle School will be given free universal breakfast and lunch through the district’s program.

“For all of our other schools and most schools throughout Central New York a parent will need to go to their website and fill out an application for a free lunch application if they meet the qualifications of a certain income level,” says Dr. DeSiato.

Another big change this year is face masks and how COVID-19 testing is no longer required. Students will now have the option to mask up and get tested weekly.

Dr. DeSiato added, “We will be offering testing. We’ll offer a swab type testing weekly with the school nurse or test kills will be available and those are all at no cost to parents.”

Another change this year, is more students riding the school bus.

“This is probably the safest way to get the kids to school,” says Jay Leo, ESM bus driver.

Leo has been a bus driver for nearly 30 years and was named “Bus Driver of the Year” for 2021-2022.

“You see any lights coming on on the bus. Stop, look for kids. Just stop. It only takes 30 seconds to cross the road and get on the bus,” says Leo.

It is a good reminder to be patient and keep our children safe.

COCID-19 test kits can be requested through the school, free of charge provided by New York State. The weekly testing offered all year round is provided by Onondaga County and free of charge.

