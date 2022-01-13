ESM Superintendent chosen to serve on international council

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice (SLECoP) appointed East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, as a member of their first Leadership Coordinating Council (LC2).

SLECoP is a global network that builds connections among communities to prepare students of all ages for future opportunities. It was built on the belief that learning happens everywhere and includes ecosystems from over 40 U.S. states, Kenya, Israel, Mexico, and Canada.

Dr. DeSiato was chosen from 10 states and three countries to serve on LC2. She is one of 16 members who will be responsible for improving student learning — especially in STEM fields — and will support 94 communities across the world.

One of these communities is Dr. DeSiato’s own “East Syracuse Minoa Central School District STEM Learning Ecosystem.” She has led this ecosystem since its creation in 2015 and it includes members such as SUNY ESF and Le Moyne College.

Dr. DeSiato says she hopes to expand innovative, interdisciplinary STEM learning opportunities for all students as a part of LC2. She also wants to focus on providing leadership by fostering public-private partnerships for K-12 schools, businesses, industry, and higher education.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Donna DeSiato was chosen to join the first LC2 to guide the SLECoP, and we look forward to her thought leadership to provide more best practices and learning opportunities for mobilizing entire communities to work to improve STEM opportunities for all. Jan Morrison, founder and ceo of the teaching institute of excellence in stem

Forming STEM ecosystems was reported as the number one priority in a 2018 report by the Federal Office of Science and Technology Policy. For more information, visit stemecosystems.org.