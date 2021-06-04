ESM superintendent disappointed at lack of transparency following new NYS mask guidelines

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Beginning this Monday, New York State is planning to change mask guidance in schools, ending requirements to wear these face coverings.

A letter by Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says that fully vaccinated students and staff will not be required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors. For unvaccinated people, mask wearing will be strongly encouraged indoors, just encouraged outdoors.

East Syracuse Minoa’s superintendent was surprised to say the least, learning about it through an interview with NewsChannel 9.

“I would also say that I’m very disappointed by that, because if we were going to make a major change, I would think that any other organization would want to respectfully be contacted directly and not to be notified via the media,” said Dr. Donna DeSiato, superintendent of ESM.

These are minimum standards, schools can put their own stricter policies in place. This all happens Monday, unless the CDC objects to the plan.