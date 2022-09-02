EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re empty now but soon, schools will be filled with students and the East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent is ready to welcome them back.

“It’s important for our families and our community and our staff to know that we plan to open school with the highest degree of safety measures and security measures,” said Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato.

Last month, an 18-year-old student, Cruz Ogando was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto a school bus. DeSiato said she cannot comment on this particular incident.

“Students are clearly held accountable through our Code of Conduct,” DeSiato explained. We need to take whatever steps that we will take so that every student understands that level of accountability.”

DeSiato said the district has been reaching out to leaders in the county, state, and local law enforcement to help enhance safety measures. She said the school administrators are communicating with parents at each school. Some of the measures cannot be shared because they are high security.

“Whether it’s at kindergarten orientation, sixth-grade orientation, back-to-school meetings. Whatever it might be, bulletins, other measures of communications that are going out, we want to encourage parents to access that information,” DeSiato said.