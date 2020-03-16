ESM Superintendent discusses plans for school districts while they are closed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ESM Superintendent Donna DeSiato talked with NewsChannel 9 on Sunday to discuss some of the plans school districts are coming up with for the weeks in which they will be closed.
Many schools are applying for federal funding to help with school lunches, and they are also getting prepared for distanced learning.
All schools in Central New York will be closed due to the coronavirus by the end of the school day on Friday, March 20, at the very latest.
