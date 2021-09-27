ESM Superintendent named State Superintendent of the Year

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Council of School Superintendents has chosen East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent Dr. Donna J. DeSiato as its New York State Superintendent of the Year.

The selection of Dr. DeSiato will be formally recognized at THE COUNCIL’S 2021 Fall Leadership Summit on September 26 through 28 in Saratoga, and fully celebrated at the group’s Winter Institute in Albany on March 6 through 8.

As New York’s Superintendent of the Year, Dr. DeSiato will represent New York as its nominee for national Superintendent of the Year, awarded by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) in Nashville on February 17-19.

“Seventeen years ago, we started a journey in East Syracuse Minoa that continues to this day. More than anything else, I want to thank our community, and especially the Boards of Education I have worked with, for giving me the time and patience that is required to lead an effort for transformation and shared success. There is nothing more valuable to an educator than the privilege of time to research, plan, nurture, and live within the continuous improvement that one is a part of making happen.” Dr. Donna DeSiato

Dr. DeSiato joined ESM in 2005 after spending years as a teacher, vice principal, principal, director, and assistant superintendent in Syracuse City Schools.

She was the first female to lead ESM and is the first female school leader selected as New York Superintendent of the Year since 2016.