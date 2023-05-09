EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Van Buren man out on bond after his arrest in a sextortion scheme involving students at Pine Grove Middle School.

Louis E. Fratangelo Jr. accused of hacking into snapchat accounts and stealing naked images of children, threatening to send them to friends and family.

“Predators look for those moments when they have the greatest amount of vulnerability with young people,” East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato said. “We have to be able to protect our young people by giving them the guardrails, the information, and educating them on what to do and what not to do.”

DeSiato recommends finding time to sit down and talk about electronic devices, how their being used and taking time to look through and see what apps are downloaded.

“Developing that kind of that dialogue and that trust with your son or daughter is really very important,” DeSiato said. “Predators are trying to out smart young people and get them to do things that they otherwise wouldn’t do if their parents knew about it or their grandparents knew about it.”