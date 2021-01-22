ESM superintendent talks high-risk sports, vaccinations in school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Just as Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the I-81 Viaduct project to start in 2022, Blueprint 15 has been awarded $1 million to protect people living in that area.

Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. in partnership with the New York State attorney general, will work with Blueprint 15 on customized strategies to address community displacement around the I-81 Viaduct.