(WSYR-TV) — After a racial threat of violence sent to four high schools in the Syracuse area, ESM sent another letter out to its parents and families on September 26, after the school spent a day with remote learning.

Within the past 24 hours, ESM, Solvay, Corcoran, and Henninger all have received threats of violence. Syracuse Police confirmed the threats at Corcoran and Henninger High Schools and a spokesperson for the superintendent confirmed the threat at Solvay School District.

Police say there was an increased presence at both Corcoran and Henninger and after finding out the threats would happen at 12:30 p.m., nothing occurred.

Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato says ESM has researched systems for security at their high school and on September 26, they installed a new weapon detection system, EVOLV, that is more effective than a metal detector.

Along with the EVOLV, there will be new protocols and information about a single point of entrance for the school that will begin tomorrow, September 27, Dr. DeSiato says.

The District’s highest priority continues to be the welfare and saftey of our students and staff. The ESM Board of Education and our entire leadership team will continue to pursue additional saftey and security measures for the well-being of all. ESM Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato

Along with the new detective system and protocols for entering the building, Dr. DeSiato also says this month the District expanded its partnership with the Town of Manlius Police by adding two Special Patrol Officers.