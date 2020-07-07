ESPN airing story of Fulton man’s heroic act and troubling past: ‘The Hero of Goodall Park’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ESPN’s highly acclaimed E:60 program Tuesday night will examine the life of Fulton native Doug Parkhurst.

On June 1, 2018, the 68-year-old was killed by a car driven by Carol Sharrow, a woman in the grip of a psychotic episode who had driven onto the Goodall Little League Park in Sanford Maine.

Parkhurst was living in Maine at the time and was at the historic park to watch his grandson play baseball.

At first, Parkhurst was celebrated and mourned as the hero of Goodall Park who pushed adults and children out of the way of Sharrow’s car, putting himself right in her path. He was hit and killed while pushing others to safety.

Then came a revelation from Parkhurst’s past nearly five decades earlier in Fulton.

In 1968, a four-year-old girl named Carolee Ashby was hit and killed by a car as she crossed the street on Halloween night. The driver didn’t stop and his identity remained hidden for 45 years.

Parkhurst was questioned at the time by police and told them he had hit something with his car but it was a pole.

Michael Batstone was a Fulton Police Investigator from 1994 to 2014, and he said: “Those officers back in 1968 did a lot of work, interviewed a lot of people but they just didn’t, for some reason, put two and two together.”

But Batstone and his partner Stephen Lunn had reopened the case in 2013 and combing through the files made a very interesting discovery.

Batstone says, “I’m sitting there and reading these old reports from 1968, and when I got to the one with Doug Parkhurst’s name had come up. I just remember getting chills, the hair down the back of my neck stands right up.”

Eventually, after Fulton Police questioned him about that Halloween night in 1968, Parkhurst confessed in 2013. The statute of limitations had expired and he was not able to be charged or prosecuted.

Parkhurst moved to Maine where he lived until his death at Goodall Park in 2018.

Click the player below to watch the story from Jeff Kulikowsky on NewsChannel 9 in 2013 when the hit and run case was solved and Parkhurst confessed to the crime.

E:60 “Hero of Goodall Park” airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.