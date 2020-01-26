ESPN: Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in Los Angeles helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, California (WSYR-TV) — ABC/ESPN is now confirming a TMZ report that former NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant and four others died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning.

Numerous news outlets reported a call for a downed helicopter in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. There were no survivors in the crash.

Bryant, 41, is survived by his four children and wife, Vanessa.