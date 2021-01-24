Esports update: What to know about ‘Overwatch League’ 2021

(VENN) – The Overwatch League has unveiled its plans for the 2021 season, including a start date and team splits.

The league will begin in April and consist of four small in-season tournaments, not unlike the Countdown Cup or Summer Showdown tournaments at the end of the 2020 season. Visit our VENN Gaming & Lifestyle page to get a full Overwatch breakdown on divisions and what to expect.

