Essential workers can be tested for COVID-19 at Scriba Highway Garage in Oswego Co.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Essential workers can be tested for COVID-19 at the Scriba Highway Garage on Friday.

Essential workers can get tested on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the garage, which is located on Route 104 in Scriba.

The State Department of Health recently expanded its protocol for COVID-19 testing to include people who meet the definition of ‘essential workers’ in New York State. The test is for people who work in a public setting who don’t have symptoms of coronavirus. Effective May 12, all personnel of all nursing homes, adult care facilities, adult homes, enriched housing programs and assisted living residences must be tested twice a week.

Jiancheng Huang — Oswego County Public Health Director

People are asked to pre-register for appointments by calling the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at (315) 349-3330.

The hotline will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday. You will need to have your insurance information available when you call for the appointment.

Essential workers who don’t have symptoms of the virus can also visit a state testing site.

Here are some locations where state testing sites are:

  • Griffiss International Airport — Rome
  • Binghamton University — Binghamton
  • Monroe County Community College — Rochester

To make an appointment at one of the state testing sites, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. You can also visit https://covid19screening.health.ny.gov/. There is an online screening test to determine who meets the state’s criteria.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Oswego County Health Department hotline at (315) 349-3330.

