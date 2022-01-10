Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy, Esteban Gonzalez, announces campaign to replace his retiring boss

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Esteban Gonzalez, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s chief custody deputy, announced Monday that he will run for Onondaga County Sheriff

At a small rally held at Mercer Park in Baldwinsville, Gonzalez said his experience with the Onondaga County Justice Center will help make him a modern police leader.

Born in Norwich, Gonzalez say he spent a lifetime of service to his country and community. He said, “I proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 6 years, beginning at the age of 19.” Gonzalez then outlined how he has worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly thirty years, going from a watch commander to a department commander.

Gonzalez also mentioned his membership of the County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the CNY Association of Chiefs of Police, the CNY Chapter of Chiefs of Police, and the CNY Police Academy Advisory Board.

Gonzalez says, “My candidacy for sheriff is rooted in a deep desire and calling to better the community around me.”

Gonzalez also says he will build upon the great progress that Sheriff Conway has made. He also shares, “As sheriff, I will work to protect our families regardless of class, creed, race, neighborhood, or social status. It will never be my sheriff’s office, it will always be our sheriff’s office — the people’s sheriff’s office.”

On Friday, Sheriff Eugene Conway announced he would not run for re-election and finish the job at the conclusion of his second term.

According to the Onondaga County Republican Committee, current Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell and Internal Affairs Commander of the Onondaga County Sheriffs Office Jammie Blumer are also seeing the nomination.

NewsChannel 9 has not heard from the Onondaga County Democratic Committee about any candidates running for sheriff.