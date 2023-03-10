FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Deployments to Europe have begun for the 10th Mountain Division.

The United States Army confirmed that it has begun unit deployments in support of its European allies and partners, the Department of the Army confirmed in a press release. This includes elements from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters and the 101st Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.

The Army said that approximately 500 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters are in the process of being deployed. 10th Moutain will replace soldiers from the 101s Airborne Division Headquarters.

“The 10th Mountain Division is proud to be called to go serve alongside our allies,” 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Gregory Anderson said in a press release. “The Mountain Division is no stranger to deployments across the globe. Our formations are trained, ready and prepared.”

The Army said this deployment is a “one-to-one unit replacement and they “do not constitute a change to current force posture levels. The redeploying units will return to their home stations.

These deployments were announced by the Department of the Army in late January 2023.