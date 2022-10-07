SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Even during a bye week for the SU Orange restaurants and other businesses are still booming including Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Syracuse.

“Business has been super good for us throughout the week and the weekend we really don’t have a slow day, thank god,” General Manager Richard Decuffa said.

It’s been even better with SU football’s undefeated start to the season, Decuffa sharing that more fans are coming through his doors and not just Syracuse ones.

“I mean I talked to the Athletic Director of Wagner last week, he was excited to be here, I think he knew the outcome was gonna be not so good, so yeah we’ve been seeing great business,” Richard Decuffa, General Manager

But it hasn’t come without its challenges between staffing shortages and the rise in cost of supplies, Defuffa said they’ve even been impacted by the recent Sysco strike.

“When that happened we obviously had to go out and research to try and find other products that match it or exceed it and that’s been a struggle for the last couple weeks,” he said.

Ever since the pandemic, Decuffa has been working the cook line almost every night just to make ends meet, but he says it’s still hard to fill other positions like dishwashers and bussers.

“I mean last night I had to wash dishes myself so that’s how bad it can be,” Richard Decuffa, General Manager

But through it all, Joey’s is keeping its 40-year tradition alive without making any changes to your dinner menu.

“Everyday Joey’s here, every single morning I’m here every single day we’ve got other family members that are here all the time so you know thank god for family and loyal employees,” he said.

So far, more than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the SU game against NC State next Saturday in the Dome. Kickoff is at 3:30pm and if you’re not headed up to the hill you can watch the Orange for 6-0 on the ACC Network.