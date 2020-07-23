Even pediatricians’ offices are struggling financially through the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no surprise that bars, which were closed for months, and bowling alleys, which are still closed, are struggling financially through the COVID-19 pandemic. What may surprise many people is that pediatricians and their staffs are losing money and struggling to survive as well.

Three pediatricians gathered at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to ask the government and insurance companies for help, as the pandemic scares parents away from bringing their children in for visits.

At the height of the pandemic locally, some offices saw 70 percent fewer patients. That number has since improved slightly to 35 percent fewer, on average.

The doctors aren’t asking for more money to be spent. They’re asking for insurance companies to pay them in advance of expected services, since insurers are still deducting money from parents’ paychecks, but those parents are using the services.

The doctors also insist parents still bring their children in for check-ups, arguing the offices are among the safest places.

As a result of parents skipping the visits, the doctors have seen a reduction in children getting immunized. Dr. Vito Losito, an East Syracuse pediatrician, says he’s worried children will die from upcoming surges of polio and mumps because so many people haven’t been vaccinated.

