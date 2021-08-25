Events at the Dome will now be completely cashless

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Events at the Dome will now have cashless payments in an effort to streamline payments and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Fans can pay with credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Wallet to purchase food, beverages, merchandise and tickets to events at the Dome. According to the Dome, this will also speed up lines and allow fans to return to their seats faster.

For this reason, cashless payment will be the only form of payment offered in the checkout process. Mobile ticketing will also be used for events at the Dome. Fans should log into their MyCuse accounts to access tickets. For step-by-step instructions, click here.

In accordance with Onondaga County Health Department and state health department guidelines, fans will either have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test before entry into the stadium.

An antigen-type test result must be completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result must be within 72 hours of entry.