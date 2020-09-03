Everson Museum auctioning off Jackson Pollock painting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Everson Museum Board of Trustees unanimously decided to sell a painting by Jackson Pollock from the museum’s collection.

The estimate from Christie’s Auction House is $12.18 million. The paining, titled Red Composition, was donated to the museum in 1991.

Proceeds from its sale will be used to establish a fund for acquiring works created by artists of color, women and other under-represented contemporary and mid-career artists.

It will be part of Christie’s Evening Sale of the 20th and 21st century on Oct. 6.